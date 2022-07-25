Elon Musk Reportedly Had Affair With Google Founder’s Wife

Elon Musk is making headlines once again. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the world’s richest man played a part in the breakup of Sergey Brin’s marriage.

Brin is the co-founder of Google. He’s worth about $95 billion, making him the eighth richest person in the world. The WSJ said the two had been long-time friends. Elon Musk would crash at Brin’s home in Silicon Valley. And in 2008, Brin loaned Musk $500,000 to help keep Tesla afloat. He co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998.

Back in January, Brin filed for divorce from wife Nicole Shanahan. He cited “irreconcilable differences.” The WSJ reported that Brin filed weeks after learning that Musk and Shanahan had a brief affair while the two were in Miami. This happened in early December, the WSJ said, at the Art Basel festival in Miami. The couple still were living together but considered themselves “separated.” In court documents, Brin lists the legal separation happening on Dec. 15.

The WSJ said that when Elon Musk saw Brin at a party after he filed for divorce, Musk dropped to a knee, apologized and begged for forgiveness. Sources told the WSJ that Brin acknowledged the apology, but the two business titans have yet to begin speaking regularly. Plus, Brin ordered his attorneys to sell all interests he has in any of Musk’s companies.

The WSJ reported that Elon Musk didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. Neither did Brin or Shanahan.

At about the same time Elon Musk had an affair with Shanahan, he also was having children with two other women. Musk is the father of twins born to Shivon Zilis, one of his top executives at Neuralink, a brain chip start up, in November. Then in December, Musk and Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) had their second child together via surrogate.

Musk is the father of nine living children. His firstborn died in infancy. Earlier this year, Musk’s oldest living child, Vivian, petitioned a California court for a name change. Vivian was born Zavier Musk. But she changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. She dropped Musk in favor of her mother’s last name.

Through all this, Elon Musk is having some business hangups. He announced this spring that he was buying Twitter with the intention of taking it private. However, earlier this month, Musk said he no longer plans to go through with the deal. He said that Twitter did not provide him information to determine how many bots or spam accounts were on the social media platform. Twitter officials countered by saying they’d “bent over backwards” to give Musk the info.

Twitter filed suit against Musk to try and force him into buying the company. A Delaware court will decide in October.