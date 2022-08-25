‘Elvis’ Biopic Director Baz Luhrmann’s Former Assistant Speaks Out, Calls It the ‘Hardest Job’ He’s Had

Baz Luhrmann, the famed and eccentric director not only known for the brand new Elvis biopic, but also commonly renowned for the cult classic Moulin Rouge! and his modern take on Shakespeare’s iconic Romeo + Juliet, received rave reviews for his production of the brand new Elvis Presley-centric piece. And while the King of Rock N’ Roll’s remaining relatives and loved ones, including Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley, continue to share their admiration for Luhrmann and the biopic, a former assistant of the veteran filmmaker’s has spoken out about his experience. He recently stated that working with the director is most certainly the “hardest job” he’s ever had.

In 2020, while beginning production on Elvis, Baz Luhrmann employed Matty Mills as his executive assistant. Luhrmann had been involved in beginning production for the recently-released film in Queensland when Mills, whom the Daily Mail reports was entirely unqualified, was contracted as the director’s assistant.

In recalling his experience, Mills admitted during a recent podcast appearance, “That job, to me, was so tough. It was so grueling, so tough, yet as rewarding.”

Mills shared that during Elvis‘s completion, he worked 18-hour days and struggled to keep up with the job’s demands. Nevertheless, without any real qualifications, he scored himself the nine-month contract. Looking back on the biopic’s creation the director’s former assistant revealed why he got the job in the first place.

Recalling his experience with Elvis’s director, the former assistant revealed, “[Luhrmann] was like, ‘I’m less interested in qualifications. I’m more interested in personality and character.”

As demanding as the temporary position may have been, Matty Mills also said it was extremely rewarding.

Taking a Peek at Matty Mills’ Day On the Set of ‘Elvis’

A lot of people might like to think of Mills’ position as that of a glorified secretary. However, per his account of his experience on the set of Elvis, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“I was the first up in our team,” he recalled, “and I was the last to go to bed. I was the person to wake Baz up in the morning and the person to say goodnight to him.”

Mills also revealed that from the moment he woke up until bedtime, the days were “totally booked.” Less seriously, he quipped, “We didn’t have a moment to scratch our a—.”

As stressful as the job requirements were amid filming for Elvis, Mills emphasized that it was nevertheless a positive experience. However, he was definitely looking forward to its completion.

“It was like one of those moments where I really pushed myself,” the Elvis director’s assistant explained. “It was a massive challenge, and I knew that it wasn’t going to be forever, so there was a time limit on this challenge, which I really appreciated.”