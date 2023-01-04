The Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis movie will screen for free in ten cities as part of a celebration of the King’s birthday. For those who live in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, or Vancouver – there’s a screening for you.

On the 8th of January, moviegoers can experience this film in Atlanta (AMC Phipps Plaza), Chicago (AMC River East), Dallas (AMC NorthPark), and Kansas City, KS (AMC Town Center), Deadline reports. Elvis will also screen that day in Los Angeles (AMC Burbank) NYC(Loews 34th Street ), San Francisco (AMC Metreon ), Toronto (Cineplex Scotiabank ), and Vancouver(Cineplex Odeon International Village). All screenings will begin at 5 pm, with the exception of Los Angeles which starts one hour earlier at 4 PM. There will also be a screening a 2 pm At Graceland in Memphis.

Elvis Presley is played by Austin Butler (Hannah Montana). The film follows him as he transforms from a poor youngster with a gift for singing into a worldwide icon. This is all under the watchful eye of Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

“A big thank you to audiences who made ELVIS the number one original title of 2022,” director Luhrmann said in a statement. “Especially to Elvis’s fans—both old and new. The entire ELVIS team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday.”

‘Elvis’ has been an awards season favorite

The critically-acclaimed picture has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards, including Best Motion Picture Drama. Other nominations include Best Director (Luhrmann), and Best Actor in a Drama (Butler). If you haven’t seen it yet, HBO Max is streaming the movie now. However, if you’d like an even deeper dive into its production process, there’s also a 30-minute special airing on January 8th titled Just A Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen.

Of course, the King’s birthday is being celebrated by other media outlets as well. SiriusXM will once again broadcast the Elvis cast town hall from January 6-8. This program features Luhrmann, Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge on Elvis Radio (ch. 75). The event is moderated by SiriusXM host Jess Cagle.

Also to commemorate the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s birthday, RCA Records will release a never-before-heard full-length mashup track. It’s a unique combination of Elvis Presley and Britney Spears titled “Toxic Las Vegas: Jamieson Shaw Remix”—on January 6.

At Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley and Alton Mason will hold a celebration in honor of Elvis’s birthday at 8:30 am (Jan. 8). You can view this event from anywhere with free access to the Graceland Livestream page.

On January 8th, 1935, Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 42 on August 16th, 1977. This year would have marked his 88th birthday.