Elvis Presley Had a Clever Reply When ‘Addams Family’ Icon Carolyn Jones Asked Him Not To Kiss Her

In his tragically short life, Elvis Presley had only one wife, Priscilla Presley, whom he married in 1967 when the couple was 32 and 22, respectively. That doesn’t mean, however, that The King was only ever interested in one woman.

A true Hollywood heartthrob, Elvis Presley was known for constant flirtations with both female costars and fellow musicians. With his talent, good looks, and undeniable charm, it seemed there wasn’t any woman he couldn’t have. Until he met Addams Family star Carolyn Jones, that is.

Carolyn Jones starred opposite Elvis in the 1958 musical drama King Creole. And though the two were written as a romantic pair, Carolyn was reluctant to kiss The King. Sadly, she suffered from ill-health throughout the majority of her life, and even at the young age of 28, her chronic asthma left her prone to illness.

“It was good that I was supposed to be dying in the film,” Jones explained in a 1982 interview. “Because I felt like I was and I think I looked like it, too.”

When it came time to film the final scene, which included a passionate kiss between Carolyn Jones and Elvis’ characters, the Addams Family star was fighting a high fever. Because she didn’t want to risk Elvis coming down with the same illness, she warned him against physical contact.

“I told him, ‘Isn’t there some way you can get around kissing me? Because I’m so germy that I’m gonna kill you,'” she recalled. Elvis, however, was undeterred. “He said, ‘That’s all right; maybe it’ll get me out of the army.’ And he necked away like crazy. He went off to the army and I took to my bed for two weeks.”

Sylvester Stallone Was Afraid to Meet Elvis Presley

Though it’s undeniable that many found Elvis Presley’s larger-than-life presence charming, some found it intimidating instead. Surprisingly, Sylvester Stallone was in the latter category. Though he plays almost inhumanly tough characters on the silver screen, the real-life Stallone is painfully shy.

When Rocky hit the big screen, Elvis called Sylvester Stallone and asked if the actor would like to join him for a private screening of the film, but Sylvester’s introversion caused him to decline the invitation. In an interview with GQ, Stallone recalled the incident.

“[Elvis] called and said, ‘I’d like to screen Rocky. We’ll rent the theater in Memphis, and we’ll watch the film’. And I didn’t go. I was shy, believe it or not. And I remember, when he died in ’77, I was doing F.I.S.T. So now I try to instill in my children: Grab something when it’s offered. I’m not a big believer in reincarnation. I haven’t met anyone yet: ‘Look at me, I was a caterpillar!'”