Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Not Being Featured in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, speaks out about not being featured in the biopic.

According to Express, Linda Thompson spoke about the Elvis Presley biopic by saying she hasn’t seen it yet. “No, I haven’t seen it yet. The trailer looks very entertaining and Austin Butler appears to do a fantastic depiction. BUT since so many people are left out who were very important and instrumental in Elvis’ life – I wouldn’t call it a biopic.”

Thompson further explained that she spent four and a half years of her life living with and “deeply caring” for Elvis Presley on many levels. “I shared a hospital room with him every time he was in hospital. I had my own bed next to his during those times.”

Thompson then said that she traveled on every tour with him throughout their relationship. “I was the only woman to ever do so in this life,” she claimed. She also said she was even at every Las Vegas engagement during the years she and the music icon were together. “I literally saved his life on several occasions.”

Thompson stated although they broke up, she and Elvis Presley continued to love one another and be devoted to each other. She was notably the first person that Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, called when they found Presley dead in his bathroom on August 16, 1977.

Linda Thompson Previously Spoke About Knowing ‘The Truth’ About Elvis Presley’s Life

Meanwhile, Linda Thompson recently shared a series of photographs featuring herself at Graceland. “No one can ever take away your knowledge of the TRUTH,” she wrote. “Your memories indelibly etched forever… Your significants and importance in the lives of others. Carve out your own accomplishments [and] known your place in the world.”

Thompson further declared that no one can take anyone’s significance to others away. “Carry the dignity of authenticity and wear it like a crown of honor! Your history and the grace in which you handle it is your legacy.”

Linda Thompson was notably in a relationship with Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976. While speaking to Closer Weekly in 2018, Thompson declared that Presley was her first love. “He was the first and that’s always very special. Time and circumstances will express themselves no matter what you do.”

Thompson also said that before dating Elvis Presley, she was always a fan of the musician. “But Didn’t think he would transcend time and space and become the iconic, almost religion he is now,” she explained. She further noted that fans still honor Presley on his death anniversary. “They do a candlelight service on the eve of his death every year. Tens of thousands of people come from all over the world. It’s crazy!”