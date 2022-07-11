Elvis Presley’s Former Girlfriend Recalls His Last Request From Her Before His Death

Elvis is still going strong at the box office, introducing new generations to the life of Elvis Presley. The film didn’t spend a lot of time on one of the most important people in his life, though. Ann-Margaret was a girlfriend of his. He’d originally met her while he was married to Priscilla. It was just before they were set to film Viva Las Vegas. The two became inseparable. As Elvis was away from Graceland working in Hollywood for extended periods of time, they spent most of their time together.

They spent a year together, and it wasn’t much of a secret. But the press ran with a story that Ann-Margaret said the pair were “secretly engaged.” Priscilla wasn’t happy about that, and Elvis called the whole thing off. It’s still not clear if Ann-Margaret actually said that to the press.

They didn’t see each other for a decade. In 1972, Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married. Ann-Margaret was married to a producer named Roger Smith. Ann-Margaret had a Las Vegas residency and Elvis came out to her show. That was the last time that the two would see each other before Presley’s death a few years later.

After the show, they went to an after party at the Las Vegas Hilton. They spent the night chatting and reminiscing before parting ways. Later that night, she received a phone call from Elvis Presley. She recalled the moment in her memoir, My Story.

Elvis Presley’s Last Request from Ann-Margaret

Elvis Presley was splitting with Priscilla. When he phoned Ann-Margaret that evening, he told her how great it had been seeing her. He also told her how lonely he was. He said that he just wanted to see her one more time. Ann-Margaret recalled that she expected him to ask to see her, but she had hoped he wouldn’t.

“You know I can’t,” she told him.

“I know, but I just want you to know that I still feel the same,” Elvis Presley replied.

They hung up and that was that. Presley died five years later on August 16, 1977.

‘Elvis’ is Still Big at the Box Office

Elvis took down Top Gun: Maverick when it debuted in theaters this summer. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Priscilla is a big fan of the movie. She hopes that audiences of all ages, especially younger ones, will see the biopic.

The movie has a lot of people buzzing, and it’s been the talk of the music world. Even country music star Scott McCreery recently spoke to Bobby Bones about watching the film. He also revealed his favorite Elvis Presley songs of all time.