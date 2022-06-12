Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Praises ‘Elvis’ Movie From Graceland

For months now, we have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic film Elvis. Now that we are less than two weeks away from the film’s June 24th nationwide release date, it’s exciting to see the granddaughter of The King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, actress Riley Keough continue to praise the upcoming film.

In a recent Instagram post, Riley Keough gushes about the film, the film’s stars, and the wonderfully depicted storyline featured in the biopic film. Keough also gives a shoutout to those who made it possible to bring this film to Elvis’s home estate, Graceland.

“We’re so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie,” Riley Keough says in her Sunday, June 12 Instagram post.

“And with all of the wonderful performers,” the actress continues of the much stars of the much-anticipated biopic film depicting the prolific career of Keough’s iconic grandfather. In her post, Riley Keough stands with her mother, Elvis Presley’s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley; as well as Keough’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley, the widow of The King Of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

“@austinbutler @olivia_dejonge @kelvharrjr and Tom Hanks have all done outstanding work,” Keough notes in her touching post about the upcoming film; sending some memorable shout-outs.

“Thank you to @bazluhrmann for bringing the film to Graceland,” Riley Keough says of the film’s creator.

“It’s been such a special weekend,” the actress adds. “I couldn’t think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America.”

Riley Keough Reveals A Surprising Fact About The Star Of The Upcoming Elvis Presley Biopic Film

Starring as the iconic Elvis Presley in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic film is actor Austin Butler. Early sneak peeks of this film make it clear: Austin Butler is perfect for this role. From the first moment Butler first appears as The King we see that Butler has mastered The King’s unforgettable star-power. However, there is one fact about the film (and the actor) recently revealed by Riley Keough that is shocking fans. Even as we see glimpses of the actor depicting the rock-n-roll icon.

In a recent Instagram post, Riley Keough shares that one of the “most remarkable parts to me about ‘Elvis that people may not know (because he’s done such [a] fantastic job) is that Austin Butler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself.”

In this Insta post, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter shares a clip of Butler performing in preparation for the biopic film. The clip is one that the film’s director, Baz Luhrmann revealed recently on his social media accounts.

“I wanted to repost because what he was able to do is just so beautiful,” Keough continues in her recent Insta message. Elvis hits theaters on June 24th.