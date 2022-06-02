Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter, Riley Keough, To Present ‘Elvis’ Clip at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, granddaughter of rock and roll king Elvis Presley, will present a small clip of the late star’s new biopic at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

ET Online broke the news earlier today. “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler in the titular role with Tom Hanks co-starring as Elvis’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film hits theaters on June 24, but now fans will get a sneak peek at the upcoming awards show.

Riley Keough will make a brief appearance at the MTV Awards on June 5, which will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. But she won’t be the only star in attendance. ET reports that Tom Cruise will appear as well to deliver a special message about his highly successful film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Cried Within the First Five Minutes of Watching ‘Elvis’

Riley Keough is making a name for herself in the film industry. Already a celebrated actress, Keough also directed her first-ever film, “War Pony,” which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year. “Elvis” also debuted at Cannes, much to Keough’s pleasure.

“It’s totally magical that my film’s there while Elvis is there,” Keough told Variety before the festival. “I adore Baz and I have seen the film. I actually watched it a couple of days ago and it was a very intense experience. And I’m very excited for the world to see what Baz has done and what Austin’s done.”

Riley Keough stressed that she’s a big fan of Baz Luhrmann’s work. His award-winning film “Moulin Rouge” was the first film she ever saw in theaters, and she also loved his version of “Romeo + Juliet.” She told the outlet how “it was a real honor to know Baz was doing this movie.”

And yet, “It was a very emotional experience. It’s very intense to watch when it’s your family,” Keough said. “It wasn’t like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you’re protective over your family.”

That protectiveness came out in full force when Keough viewed the film for the first time with her mother and grandmother.

“In the first five minutes, I could feel how much work Baz and Austin put into trying to get it right. That made me emotional immediately,” Keough said. “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.”

Given how emotional it was just to view the film, Riley Keough’s glad she didn’t star in it. Luhrmann never asked her to, despite her acting abilities and resemblance to her grandmother. Keough also didn’t ask to be in the film.

“It’s a little too close,” Keough told Variety. “It’s intense enough to watch, I don’t want to act in it. It was never a conversation. I think there was a boundary there that felt respected in a nice way.”

Make sure you check out “Elvis” in theaters on June 24.