Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Behind-Scenes Secret About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler

While helping to promote the upcoming biopic “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough shared a behind-the-scenes secret about Austin Butler.

While speaking about the actor, who plays Elvis Presley in the film, Riley Keough shared, “One of the most remarkable parts to me about ‘Elvis that people may not know (because he’s done such an fantastic job) is that Austin Butler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself.”

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter also shared a clip that “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann revealed on his social media accounts from an early screen test of Butler for the biopic. “I wanted to repost because what he was able to do is just so beautiful,” she stated.

According to IMDb, “Elvis” follows the life story of Elvis Presley. “From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.”

Those starring alongside Butler in “Elvis” are Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Natasha Bassett, and Luke Bracey. The film will hit theaters on June 24th.

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Describes the Upcoming Biopic as a ‘Very Emotional Experience’

During her appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Riley Keough spoke to Variety about the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and why she considers it to be a “very emotional experience” for her and her family.

“It was a very emotional experience. It’s very intense to watch when it’s your family,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter explained. “The first movie I ever watched in the theater and said I wanted to make movies was ‘Moulin Rouge,’ I was 12. It was a real honor to know Baz was doing this movie. ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and ‘Moulin Rouge,’ for the age I was at the time, were really powerful. It wasn’t like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you’re protective over your family.”

Keough further explained that even in the first five minutes, she could feel how much work the director and Butler put into trying to get the singing icon’s story right. “That made me emotional immediately. I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.”

In regards to having any type of involvement in the film, Keough stated that Luhrmann did not ask her to be in the film, nor was she actually interested in appearing in it. “It’s a little too close. It’s intense enough to watch, I don’t want to act in it. It was never a conversation. I think there was a boundary there that felt respected in a nice way.”