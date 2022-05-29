Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Rocks Orange Bikini in New Birthday Selfie

While celebrating her 33rd birthday in Greece, actress and Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough shares a snapshot rocking a gorgeous orange bikini.

“It’s my birthday in Greece and I won the Camera d’Or…” Riley Keough writes in her latest Instagram post. “What the heck. God bless.”

A Caméra d’Or is notably an award from the Cannes Film Festival for best first feature film in one of the Cannes’ selections. These are Official Selection, Directors’ Fortnight, and International Critics’ Week. The award is given during the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony by an independent jury.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter won the award for her new film, “War Pony.” The actress notably co-wrote, co-directed, and co-produced with Gina Gammell on the film. According to IMDb, “War Pony” consists of interlocking stories of two young Oglala Lakota men who are growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The film stars Iona Red Bear, Ta-Yamni Long Black Cat, Wilma Colhof, and Jeremy Corbin Cottier.

“War Pony” held its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21st.

Riley Keough Spoke About Declining an Offer to Work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Biopic

During a recent interview with Vulture, Riley Keough reflected on her decision not to be part of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. She also said while she was honored that the director was working on the film, especially since his musical “Moulin Rouge” inspired her, she said she found the viewing experience to be very tense.

“It wasn’t like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you’re protective over your family,” Keough explained. The actress then spoke about her reaction to the film. “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. ”

Riley’s grandmother and Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley gave her seal of approval for the biopic earlier this month. She said that her and Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie, is thrilled with the way the film turned out. “I’ve seen ‘Elvis’ the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times. But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears.”

Priscilla also said that she relived every moment in the film as well. “It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa.”

Priscilla went on to praise Luhrmann as well as Austin Butler (who plays Elvis), Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge (who plays Priscilla in the film). She added that the film was beautifully done.