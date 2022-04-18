Elvis Presley Overcame One of His Biggest Fears To Fulfill One of Lisa Marie’s Childhood Dreams

Although he is known as the King of Rock and Roll, there wasn’t much that music legend Elvis Presley wouldn’t do for his daughter, Lisa Marie. This includes overcoming one of his biggest fears.

According to Express, Elvis Presley purchased his first plane for $250,000 in 1975 and named it after Lisa Marie. He then fulfilled her wish of flying out of Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa Marie was notably seven-years-old at the time and had spent most of her life in the Volunteer State. Lisa Marie’s first trip on the airplane was to Denver, Colorado where she and Elvis Presley played in the snow for hours.

The media outlet further reports that Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ ex-wife and Lisa Marie’s mother, spoke to Larry King about the musician’s fear of flying. “He had a fear of flying. And his mother didn’t really want him flying either. So he stopped for a while.”

Despite his fear of flying, Elvis Presley ended up overcoming it all and even purchased another aircraft prior to his death in 1977.

Lisa Marie Reflects on Growing Up in Graceland With Elvis

During her appearance on CBS’s “The Talk,” Lisa Marie Presley discussed what it was like growing up in Graceland with Elvis. “He and I spent a lot of time together upstairs. The upper part of Graceland is basically his room and my room. That’s when I got to be with him. He’d set up a little chair in my room and a TV.”

When asked if her famous father was strict, Lisa Marie declared, “He wasn’t strict at all! My mom was totally the opposite. She was really strict. He would sleep all day so me and my friends pretty much had the run of Graceland.”

While then discussing what traits she shares with Elvis, Lisa Marie stated his personality and intensity levels are what she can emulate pretty well. Elvis passed away from a heart attack in August 1977. He left Graceland to Lisa Marie and she has since turned it into a museum in 1982. She previously spoke about how she felt her father’s helping hand when recording her own songs, including “Where No One Stands Alone.”

“I just felt really emotional,” Lisa Marie revealed. “It’s never pleasant to sing and cry. You just can’t do that in a good way. I had to keep my composure. But I felt very connected to him and to the song.”

Lisa Marie admits that she doesn’t speak to her father when it comes to guidance. “I just remember everything. I can sort of pull out for eh files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me. It felt like that a little bit.”