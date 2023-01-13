Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Lisa Marie’s Death

Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, is speaking out about the death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday. Thompson dated Elvis between 1972-76. She talked with PEOPLE after news spread about Lisa Marie. Thompson told the outlet that she is “absolutely devastated and shocked.”

“I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis’s 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes,” Thompson, 72, said about Lisa Marie, who she first met as a young girl, PEOPLE reports.

Lisa Marie Presley Stayed In Touch With Linda Thompson Over The Years

“She seemed to be on a more positive trajectory emotionally after the unfathomable loss of her beloved son, Benjamin,” Thompson said in reference to the July 2020 suicide of Lisa Marie’s late son Benjamin Keough.

“Lisa and I kept in touch off & on for all these years — most recently by text,” Thompson said. “In fact, the very last text to me was a simple ‘Love you Linda’ with a heart emoji.

“Lisa Marie was so much like her daddy it was uncanny,” adds Thompson, who first met Elvis in 1972 shortly after he separated from Priscilla Presley. “She had his deep, soulful eyes, his pouty lip, and his raucous, irreverent sense of humor. She was a beautiful contradiction like Elvis… complicated in her simplicity. (And) She was brutally honest, straightforward, loving, and loyal. I don’t think there was a phony cell in her body. I believe she lived her life authentically.”

Nicolas Cage Said Former Wife Lisa Marie Presley Had ‘Greatest Laugh’

After her relationship with Elvis Presley, Thompson would marry Caitlyn Jenner in 1981 before she transitioned. They had two kids together, Brandon and Brody, before separating in 1986. Thompson married David Foster from 1991 to 2005.

Speaking of marriage, one of Lisa Marie Presley’s marriages was to actor Nicolas Cage. Much like other celebrities, Cage is sharing his thoughts and memories of Lisa Marie at this time. Cage made a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. He said that her death was devastating to him. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage said. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Actress Leah Remini said on Thursday night that she was “heartbroken” over the news of Lisa Marie’s death. “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” Remini wrote on Twitter. “Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”