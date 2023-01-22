Elvis Presley’s Graceland Looks Like It Was Designed By Someone on ‘Acid,’ According To Prince Harry

People do tend to view Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, with some reverence but one person isn’t there. Prince Harry, according to his new book, was not impressed at all with Presley’s home one bit. In fact, he thought the person who designed it was on “acid.”

He talked about it all in his autobiography, titled “Spare.” “People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace. But it reminded me of the badger sett,” Prince Harry wrote. “Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying, ‘The King lived here, you say? Really?'”

Elvis lived at Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death on Aug. 16, 1977, Fox News reports. In his book, Prince Harry thought that whoever picked out the decor inside Graceland definitely was on drugs.

Home Of Elvis Presley Leaves Prince Harry Less Than Enthused About It

He recalled, “I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, ‘The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.'” Maybe the house does not impress someone like Prince Harry. But there are plenty of people who love making the trek to Memphis, Tennessee.

Graceland attracts more than 600,000 visitors per year, according to the property. It features some 200,000 square feet of entertainment space, which includes restaurants, gift shops and more. Graceland happens to be the second most-visited house in the United States. Which one is No. 1? None other than the White House.

In other Elvis Presley-related news, Nancy Sinatra shared a touching photo of herself with the King of Rock n’ Roll. Sinatra posted the picture on what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday. She wrote on Twitter, “I’m thinking of my dear friend his birthday and wishing he were still here to celebrate with us. This is my favorite picture of Elvis and me. It shows the fun and affection we shared. Oh, God, how I miss him.” The photo shows Sinatra and Presley cracking up and laughing it up.

Did you know that Presley had a red velvet private jet? He did! And it was up for auction. The 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has called the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico home for years. If you have the right amount of money, though, then the jet could be yours. Of course, the serious Elvis fan will be drooling over this potential addition to their fan collection. Presley purchased this Learjet in December 1976 for $840,000.

As pf late. the news out of the world of Presley has surroiunded Lisa Marie Presley, his only daughter. She died after sufferig a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The singer was just 54 years old.