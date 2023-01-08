Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills.

An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers, including numerous potential Oscar winners, filled an iconic brutalist Beverly Hills home for a delightful candlelit dinner with gorgeous views of the city below. It was a magnificent evening in an awe-inspiring setting that established the preamble to what will certainly be an exciting couple of months ahead. Greeted by W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, the evening began early and culminated late into the night. Celebrities from film and television came together to revel, mingle, and congratulate each other on their successes.

Kaia Gerber and Elvis star Austin Butler, who first debuted as a couple at an event hosted by W Magazine almost one year ago, stayed close together the entire night. In an ironic nod to the Elvis movie, Butler was seen conversing with Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough for some time. Keough posted a snapshot of herself wearing her Louis Vuitton outfit on Instagram.

The snapshot had some fans seeing Elvis, others seeing Lisa Marie

In the image, Keough sports a gold shimmering top that shows off her six-pack with billowy black slacks. She also strikes a pose that shows off her strong profile, and fans noticed some major family resemblances. “Holy wow you look like your momma [Lisa Marie] in this one!”, one fan commented. Another user was doing double takes at the picture. “Had to look at this a few times because I really thought it was an old picture of Lisa,” they wrote.

Still, other fans seemed to believe Keough actually looked more like her grandfather. “Presley profile,” one wrote. “Elvis genes are hella strong,” another fan agreed.

The recent Elvis Presley biopic is getting significant awards season buzz

The summer hit Elvis is getting major awards season buzz. Austin Butler portrays Elvis Presley. The film follows him as he transforms from a poor youngster with a gift for singing into a worldwide icon. This is all under the watchful eye of Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

The critically-acclaimed picture has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards, including Best Motion Picture Drama. Other nominations include Best Director (Baz Luhrmann), and Best Actor in a Drama (Butler). If you haven’t seen it yet, HBO Max is streaming the movie now.

Sunday morning at Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley and Alton Mason held a celebration in honor of Elvis’s birthday. On January 8th, 1935, Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. Sadly, he passed away at 42 on August 16th, 1977. This year would have marked his 88th birthday.