Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares ‘Birthday Celebration’ Photos

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is celebrating another year around the sun. Recently, the newly-minted 33-year-old celebrated her birthday with a trip with some of her closest gal pals.

On Saturday, the actress posted a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. Although her birthday was on May 29, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter is soaking up the sun for her b-day festivities.

In the snaps, her followers can see her relaxing poolside with her girlfriends. In the first pic, you can see the War Pony actress laying out with her friends in matching copper-colored bikinis and sun hats.

The trip was also highly coordinated as we see the Zola star in matching white linen pajamas with her best buds.

Keough, the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, has had a whirlwind of a year. In May, she made her directorial debut with the release of War Pony. The film debuted at the Cannes Film festival and won an award. Keough also had a leading role on “The Terminal List.”

In addition, she starred in Orville Peck’s music video for his song, “Hexie Mountains.”

Previously, the model and actress was known for her performances in The Girlfriend Experience, Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky, and more.

Born in California, the oldest grandchild of The King is married to stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, who runs a production company. Speaking of her husband, Keough recently celebrated her husband’s birthday on July 13 when he turned 31.

The two have been married for seven years. They met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012.

Riley Keough: Actress, model, and now director

Keough began her modeling career at just 15 and has been traveling like crazy lately. She recently jetted off to Morocco. She appeared in Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry dinner at the Dar El Bacha Musée Des Confluences in the middle eastern country.

“Famous in Love” star Georgie Flores joined Keough for dinner at the event. The Independent Spirit Award nominee rode ATVs in the Moroccan desert, which she posted on her Instagram.

Keough also posted snaps of herself and Georgie perched on massage tables for an upcoming spa day.

In May, Keough and her producing partner Gina Gammell won the Cannes Caméra d’Or for best first feature for War Pony, which follows the Oglala Lakota boys.

Currently, you can catch her portraying Lt. Commander James Reece’s, played by Chris Prat, wife Lauren in Amazon Prime Video’s eight-episode series “The Terminal List.” The show premiered in June.

The Navy Seal drama also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jai Courtney.