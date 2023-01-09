Elvis Presley’s Private Jet Just Sold After Spending Four Decades in the Desert

Before his death in 1977, the King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley, was known to get around in a pristine 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar, a private aircraft that, to this day, still boasts original red velvet seats. However, on Wednesday, on what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday, the King’s private jet sold for approximately $260,000. The sale price is a far cry from its prior winning bid after spending more than four decades sitting in the desert.

TooFab reports Elvis Presley’s jet sold at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida on Sunday. Presley’s former wife Priscilla Presley attended the auction and helped drive the bids for it in honor of his birthday. Reflecting on her late ex-husband, she said, “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them.”

Of the auction itself, Presley continued, “This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday.”

The allure of Elvis Presley’s iconic jet is undeniable. But the outlet states it’s more than just a shiny collectable to place upon a pedestal. The bidder who spent a total of $286,000 (including fees) at the auction has taken on a major project. The engine and instrumentation previously powering Elvis Presley’s plane was removed from the craft a long time ago. The jet is not quite as old as Presley himself, missing the mark by a little more than two decades. Still, the 61-year-old craft has been exposed to the elements in the desert for years, parked at the Roswell International Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico.

Nancy Sinatra Tributes Elvis Presley in Sweet Post

Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla Presley might be one of the King’s biggest mourners. But the “Jailhouse Rock” singer touched the lives of millions during his life. In honor of his birthday, Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra, tributed Presley in a sweet throwback post.

She wrote, “I’m thinking of my dear friend on his birthday and wishing he were still here to celebrate with us.”

Of the photo, which sees Presley and Sinatra sharing an embrace and a hearty laugh, she added, “This is my favorite picture of Elvis and me. It shows the fun and affection we shared. Oh, God, how I miss him.”

In a thread beneath the post, Sinatra added, “I wish I could remember what made us laugh so hard.”

Viewers took to the comments following the singer’s post to wish Elvis Presley a happy birthday as well and also to re-mourn his loss.

“Such a lovely photo,” one viewer gushed. “I’m so sorry for the loss of your friend. I truly remember the day we lost him…it was one of the saddest days.”