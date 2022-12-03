Elvis Presley’s Red Velvet Private Jet Set for Auction

A unique private jet once owned by pop icon Elvis Presley can now be yours, if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough. The King’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has been stored for years at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico. However, it will be up for sale beginning Jan. 8, 2023 at Mecum’s 2023 Kissimmee auction.

If you’re an Elvis fan and in the market for a restoration project, this is the perfect opportunity. The listing comes with all of the necessary documents for authentication, including a copy of the Aircraft Security Agreement signed by Presley himself.

On December 1976, shortly before his death on August 16, 1977 at age 42, he bought the jet for $840,000. The jet is red with silver accents. The plane’s interior contains original red velvet-covered couches that can seat up to nine passengers. They can also swivel and are reclining chairs. The wood paneling further dates the jet. However, an entertainment center that includes an RCA VCR player and cassette player screams 70s.

The bathroom contains a vanity and the kitchen has a meal-prep area with a beverage dispenser and Kenmore microwave. It’s important to know that the aircraft will have to be taken apart for shipping. Elvis had already acquired a fleet of planes before he purchased the Convair 880, which he nicknamed “Lisa Marie.” The plane went by the call sign Hound Dog 1. He also owned a second JetStar, known as Hound Dog 2, according to the Mecum listing.

Elvis Presley’s jet was once the choice for A-listers

“For decades, Lockheed’s JetStar was the executive jet of choice for countless A-listers. [It’s] recognized dignitaries and star-studded celebrities,” the listing boasts. Months before Elvis Presley’s death, he sold the jet to a Saudi Arabian company. “The JetStar was then moved to Roswell International Air Center (ROW) in Roswell, New Mexico, where it’s been stored for decades and resides to this day,” the listing notes.

Elvis memorabilia is always in high demand. This was seen last month when Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s honeymoon house sold for $5.65 million. According to the auction site, Presley kept several pilots on retainer and used the planes to cart his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker and Memphis Mafia on tour to concerts and appearances across the country.

