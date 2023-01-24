Elvis & Priscilla Presley’s Stunning Honeymoon House Sells for Staggering Amount

The Palm Springs estate where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon recently sold for $5.65 million.

According to The Boot, The home was designed by William Krisel and completed by the Alexander Construction Company in 1960. It was the personal residence of Robert Alexander and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 4,695 square feet. The home was also dubbed “The House of Tomorrow”

Realtor.com also reported prior to saying “I do,” Elvis and Priscilla Presley fled from the paparazzi and used Frank Sinatra’s personal jet to get away. They went to Las Vegas and got married. After exchanging vows, the duo made their way to the California residence. They then paid $21,000 to rent the home for a year.

The resident’s listing agent, Eric G. Meeks, stated the escape path is still at the house. “It’s a neat little escape route out back,” Meeks shared. The home was also described as being defined by its geometric shapes. To get to what is dubbed “The King’s former lair,” visitors walk up some stone steps and past a bubbling brook to the front door.

It was further reported that along with having occupied Elvis and Priscilla Presley, the home also served as a backdrop for one of Jenny McCarthy’s Playboy photoshoots in 2005.

Meeks then stated that the homes in the same area during the 1950s and 60s cost about $20,000 to $25,000. Down the line though, the Alexanders decided to start building high-end homes in the area. “They made Palm Springs affordable for the masses and, in doing so, made themselves millions,” Meeks said.

Unfortunately, the Alexander family died in a plane crash in 1965.

Priscilla Presley Shares More Details About Her Live With Elvis

Last summer, Priscilla Presley opened up about her experiences while being married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973.

“We always dressed up,” Priscilla said during an interview with Vogue. “Elvis never liked that feeling or look of being too relaxed. Elvis had this idea [of] always looking good for each other, always making sure that never lapsed.”

Although the couple eventually divorced, Priscilla said she and Elvis cared for and loved each other as well as had fun together. She also reflected on their relationship during the earlier years and if their romance was going to continue after Elvis left Germany during his Army years.

“I dreaded this day very much,” Priscilla said about the day Elvis left Germany. “Because I didn’t know, actually, if I was ever going to see him again.”

Luckily, their relationship did survive being so far away from each other. And they eventually got married in Las Vegas. Not long after they were married, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Lisa Marie. “He was looking at her like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have a child. What do I do?’” Priscilla said about Elvis’ reaction to being a father. “He was so afraid to hold her. I think a lot of men feel that way. He was so frightened that he would drop her.”