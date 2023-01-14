‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Breaks Silence Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Sudden Passing

Less than 24 hours after it was announced that Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away, Austin Butler released a statement about the death of Elvis Presley’s daughter.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Austin Butler revealed his heart is completely shattered for Lisa Marie Presley’s children and mother Priscilla over her tragic and unexpected loss. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light,” the Elvis star stated. “And will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie Presley’s death comes just a few days after Butler won the Golden Globes’ Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Bay Luhrmann’s Elvis. During his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presley family for opening up their hearts, memories, and home to him. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla,” he said in his speech, “I love you forever.”

Tragedy once again hit the Presley family on Thursday (January 12th) when Lisa Marie was pronounced dead. She was found unresponsive in her home earlier in the day by her housekeeper. After being transported to a nearby Los Angeles hospital, Lisa Marie was put into an induced coma. It is believed that she suffered cardiac arrest.

Unfortunately, Lisa Marie Presley’s health quickly deteriorated. Priscilla officially confirmed that her daughter had died in the hospital. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla revealed. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Austin Butler Once Spoke About the Responsibility He Felt to the Presley Family in Capturing Elvis’ Story

During a June 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Austin Butler spoke about the responsibility he felt to the Presley family for capturing the music icon’s story for the big screen. “I can’t even put into words how much it means to me,” he stated. “Because I felt so much responsibility to them the entire time. That’s the thing that would shoot me out of bed in the morning every day [during production]. I had no idea how they were going to respond. I was fully ready for them maybe not to want to watch it or not to like it or anything.”

Austin Butler said he felt like he was in a dream to play Elvis and be with the Presley family. “They have been so warm and welcoming.”

Prior to Austin Butler winning his Golden Globe, Lisa Marie Presley spoke about the actor’s portrayal of her famous father. “I’m so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it’s had and what Baz has done, Austin’s done,” she said. Presley also said she was so proud of the production. “I’m so proud, and I know that my father would also be very proud. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you.”