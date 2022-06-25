‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Kept This Major Prop From the Film

Austin Butler spent years preparing for his role as Elvis Presley in the new movie Elvis. From learning his signature dance moves to nailing his distinctive accent, Butler truly gave everything he had to bring the star to life for the screen. Although he’s no longer filming the flick about Presley’s ascent to stardom, he’s grateful that he had the once-in-a-lifetime experience. In addition, we’re sure he’s thankful for the one specific prop he got to keep after the cameras stopped rolling.

As it turns out, he’s now the proud owner of the black leather jumpsuit he wore to recreate Elvis Presley’s iconic TV comeback special from 1968. Although he wore a staggering amount of costumes in the movie, this one was special. It was a significant costume for Butler because it was included in the first sequence and musical number filmed for Elvis.

“That was a big one for me,” he said in an interview. “It was a monumental time, so I took one of those.”

Butler also said he heard stories that they had to cut Presley out of the outfit after the performance because his sweat had quite literally stuck his body to the one-piece outfit. Luckily, the 30-year-old didn’t have to face a similar challenge and could leave the set with the item.

Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann now proud owners of props from Elvis

To prepare for the role, the California native admitted that the costumes were essential to helping him get into the mindset of The King.

“Clothes change the way that you feel for any character that you play, but never more so than with him, because in the ’50s when I’m wearing a lace shirt, you move differently where the pants flow,” he said. “When you’re in leather pants, you feel a lot different than when you’re in flowy ’50s pants.”

Butler also wasn’t the only actor to collect a personal souvenir from the set. In addition, Elvis filmmaker Baz Luhrmann kept some costume pieces and props, but his most treasured item from the shoot wasn’t even onscreen. As it turns out, it was a prank present from Tom Hanks, who played Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the movie.

“Every Elvis movie poster ever done, Tom rewrote them with all of these jokes and had them reproduce it identically,” Luhrmann said of the gag gift. “But it’d be like Elvis’s body with Austin’s head and then ‘See Austin Butler like you’ve never seen him before.’ And that was hilarious. [He gave me a new one] once a week. And I had a collection of them on my wall. There are about 15 of them. I cherish those. Tom’s just got a way like no other of cohering a team.”

If you’re curious about the unique costumes shown in the new flick, Elvis is in theaters now.