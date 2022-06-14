‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Nearly Forgot What His Own Voice Sounds Like

For Elvis actor Austin Butler, he has been just spending time over the past couple of years embodying Elvis Presley. That includes having a twangy accent to his voice. Sometimes, it has made him wonder if he’s gotten his own voice back. We understand. After all, if you are spending your time and energy listening to Presley’s music and singing like him, then it will change things. Butler happened to wonder about his voice in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Let’s take a look at a snippet from the longer interview right here.

Austin Butler just can’t quit his Elvis accent and we’re here for it. #ElvisMovie.



Don't miss full interview here: https://t.co/3NtnFr0lc3 pic.twitter.com/CR3GCuVDq8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 14, 2022

“I keep asking people, ‘Is this my voice?'” Butler said. “It’s one of those things that certain things trigger it. When you live with something for two years and you do nothing else, I think you cant’ help but it becomes every fiber of your being.” Butler appears opposite Tom Hanks, who plays Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann film. While some people might think Butler taking two years off to get ready for this role is silly, he does not.

Austin Butler Put His Life On Pause For A Bit To Get Ready For Role

The actor does say that he “put his life on pause for 2 years” in order to prepare for this movie. He talked about it more at a press conference for the movie at the Cannes Film Festival. “I broke down his life into periods of time where I could hear the differences in how his voice changed over the years,” Butler said. “And I spent two years studying, trying to find his humanity as best as I could through that.”

In getting ready to play him, Butler did say that he did work hard to look for deeper elements of Presley’s life. There was the public Elvis and the private one, just like most people. The actor looked for the elements of a Presley that he could bring to the big screen. What connects him to the multi-talented entertainer? “At a certain point that becomes like going to the wax museum and what is really important is that his soul comes out,” Butler said.

Priscilla Presley Impressed With Actor’s Performance

There were many people who looked to become Presley in the movie. One of them was Harry Styles. Well, Luhrmann ended up picking Butler over the pop star. Lurhmann’s reasoning simply was that Styles is, well, Harry Styles and he’s an icon. Butler gets his chance to appear as Presley before millions of people. One person he’s already impressed is Priscilla Presley, who was Elvis’ wife and mother of Lisa Marie Presley. She has praised Butler’s performance. “Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding,” Priscilla would write in part on a lengthy Facebook post.