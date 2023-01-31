‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Remembers ‘Immediate’ Connection to Lisa Marie Presley

A little more than a week after Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service, Elvis star Austin Butler reflects on the “immediate” connection between him and Elvis Presley’s daughter.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (January 30th), Austin Butler spoke about his connection with Lisa Marie was easy. “I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland,” the actor recalled. “I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship with them.”

Butler then said that Lisa Marie Presley was a person who didn’t have anything to prove and wouldn’t open up to anybody. However, she ended up getting close to him. “We got so close so fast and it’s just devastating,” Austin said about Lisa Marie’s sudden passing on January 12th. She was 54 years old at the time of her passing.

Meanwhile, Butler stated that his recently received Academy Award nomination for Best Actor is so bittersweet for him. This nomination was announced as he continues to mourn Lisa Marie. “I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but I’m just devastated for her family. And for her to not be here celebrating with us, you know.”

Austin Butler then reflected on getting to be with Lisa Marie Presley during the Golden Globe Awards on January 10th. “Yeah, I’m happy I got to be with her at the [Golden] Globes,” he said. “I’ll never forget that for the rest of my life.”

Lisa Marie Presley Praised Austin Butler For His ‘Elvis’ Performance Days Before Her Death

During an interview at a Golden Globes pre-party on her father’s birthday, January 8th, Lisa Marie Presley stated that she was “overwhelmed” by the Elvis biopic.

“I’m so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it’s had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done,” Lisa Marie said. “I’m so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud. So, I want to thank you all for being here and I — I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you.”

Days later, Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter passed away. She reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest and had been placed in a medically-induced coma hours before her death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla stated. She went on to describe Lisa Marie Presley as being the most passionate and strong woman she has ever known.

A memorial service for Lisa Marie took place on January 22nd at Elvis Presley’s Graceland Estate in Memphis, Tennessee. She will be laid to rest next to her father and son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020.