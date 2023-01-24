‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Says Oscar Nom Is a ‘Way to Honor’ Lisa Marie Presley

31-year-old film star Austin Butler earned mass critical acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock N’ Roll, in Baz Luhrmann’s summer blockbuster success Elvis. However, some of the young star’s highest praise came from the late pop culture icon’s more recently deceased family member, Lisa Marie Presley. Since the film debuted, Lisa Marie Presley proceeded her famous father in death, and with the 2023 Oscars right around the corner, Austin Butler says his first Academy nomination is a huge “way to honor” the American singer-songwriter.

According to MSN, Austin Butler spoke about his Tuesday morning Oscar nomination and his feelings regarding Lisa Marie Presley’s death during a phone call interview on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna. Reflecting on the huge honor, and especially what it means in the days following the 54-year-old’s passing, Austin Butler said, “I think about how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me.”

The actor continued, “It’s the same thing with Elvis, I wish that they could be in these moments. It feels kind of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. I sort of think of it as a way to honor her.”

Regardless, the news was still exciting. Butler revealed during the phone call that on Tuesday morning, “I woke up to about 20 missed calls from my agent, manager and everybody.” Laughing he added, “What an exciting way to wake up.”

Lisa Marie Presley Praised Austin Butler for ‘Channeling’ Her Famous Dad in ‘Elvis’

After Elvis made its theater debut, it was clear Austin Butler made a major positive impression on the Presley family, including both Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley. The former, however, had massive praise for the budding star after Butler seemingly channeled her famous father in the film.

Over the summer, Lisa Marie Presley commended Austin Butler’s work and dedication to her dad’s biopic. She said, “It’s almost as if he channeled him. He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored [Elvis] in every way possible.”

Lisa Marie Presley made similar comments about Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis online as well. In a summertime post, she said, “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.”

She added more light-hearted, “(If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha).”

Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla, and his granddaughter Riley Keough also offered their praise for the movie.

The good news is, wherever Lisa Marie is, Austin’s well on his way to forging a long career in acting after seeing a nomination for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday.