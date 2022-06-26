elvis-star-austin-butler-shares-crucial-piece-of-advice-tom-hanks-gave-him

While continuing to promote his new film “Elvis,” Austin Butler revealed the one critical piece of advice that his co-star Tom Hanks gave him.

“He saw that I was all-consumed,” Austin Butler spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his “Elvis” co-star. “And his advice to me was, ‘Every day, even if it’s 10 minutes, read a little bit of a book that has nothing to do with the job. Replenish yourself and remind yourself of other things that are happening.’ That’s something I’ve tried to take on.”

Hanks also spoke about Austin Butler’s sense of decorum and dedication. “I never saw the guy where he wasn’t going back for training, for choreography, for accent work, back into the studio to do more recording, or on a mock stage with a microphone,” Hanks explained. “Literally studying the actual performances Elvis gave and matching them beat by beat.”

Hanks continued to praise his “Elvis” co-star by noting he witnessed a guy who just put his life on hold for the iconic role. “Because you can’t be fast about trying to become Elvis Presley. You can only do it bit by bit, day after day, until you arrive.”

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Opens Up About Smacking Himself in the Face With a Guitar

As he spoke to the media outlet, Austin Butler recalled smacking himself in the face with a guitar while learning Elvis Presley’s guitar throwing move.

“I kept going with the song,” Austin Butler recalled about his actions after the injury. “I was seeing stars because I’d hit myself so hard, but I wanted to do another take. But [director] Baz [Luhrmann] comes out and he goes, ‘You’re bleeding, and I think we need to stop.’ I had to get stitches in my face.”

While the stitches didn’t leave any permanent scars, Austin Butler said the experience of being Elvis Presley continues to be harder to leave behind. Butler admitted that he still is unable to “shake off” the presence of the music icon in his daily life. “It’s been a slow process, but you don’t quite know what to do with yourself after two years of doing nothing else but trying to get inside the mind of another person.”

Austin Butler went on to explain that part of Elvis Presley’s story is a cautionary tale of the ways that fame can warp anyone’s feelings of reality. “I’ve just been trying to stay as grounded and grateful as I can,” Butler shared. “Because the whole thing is like a rollercoaster. There are a lot of great things that come from that level of attention, but I don’t even want it to rule me, or to feel like that’s where my worth is.”