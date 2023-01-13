‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks Remembers Lisa Marie Presley Following Her Sudden Death

Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker in the biopic Elvis, is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after her death. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, headed out to social media to share their thoughts at this heartbreaking time. Presley, 54, died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Hanks and Wilson spent time with the Presley family as he was out promoting Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann film that starred Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Hanks put up a photo of Presley on Instagram. He wrote, “We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken.”

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Write Tributes In Memory Of Lisa Marie Presley

Wilson wrote a lengthy tribute to Lisa Marie. She wrote that her and Tom Hanks’ “hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight.”

“Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie,” Wilson wrote, Too Fab reports. “She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh.”

Wilson also shared that Lisa Marie Presley gave them a private tour of Graceland. That group included her husband, Tom Hanks. She noted that “she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests.” Wilson encouraged people to go and listen to Lisa Marie’s music. She wrote that Presley “had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved.”

Wilson finished up by writing, “Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley, Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength.” As part of her tribute, Wilson shared a series of photos of herself with Presley and her family. Right now, Tom Hanks is out promoting his new movie, A Man Called Otto.

TMZ reported that Presley went into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California on Thursday. EMTs performed CPR on her before she regained a pulse.

TMZ also reported that Presley’s housekeeper found her unresponsive. Ex-husband Danny Keough started performing CPR on her until paramedics arrived. Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Presley is survived by her three children — including twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, and actress Riley Keough — and her mother Priscilla; she had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.