‘Elvis’: Young Elvis Presley Actor Chaydon Jay Pays a Visit to Graceland

For some time, superhero films dominated the box office. While the fight for box office supremacy appeared to be pitted against Marvel and DC, this summer, it appears the trend has broken with films like Top Gun: Maverick continuing to break records. It isn’t just Tom Cruise that is thrilling audiences as the film Elvis recently crossed the $100 million milestone. With Elvis proving another success for Warner Brothers, the movie about the “King of Rock and Roll” has made a staggering $170 million worldwide. That number continues to climb.

Director Baz Luhrmann, known for The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge, led a star-studded cast that included Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Olivia DeJonge. But also among the cast is Chaydon Jay, who portrays Elvis at a young age. Not only getting the chance to act alongside top talent, Jay recently visited the home of Elvis, Graceland.

Chaydon Jay Travels To Graceland To Celebrate Elvis

Celebrating the occasion, the official Instagram account of Elvis Presley snapped photos, writing, “Chaydon Jay, who played Elvis as a young boy in the @elvismovie, visited Graceland today! It was so meaningful to hear him talk about the film’s meaning and watch him experience Graceland for the first time. We can not wait for you to return to the King’s castle!”

The account was sure to add a fun fact, stating, “Around 67 years ago, Elvis purchased his 1955 Pink Cadillac Fleetwood 60, swipe to photo five to see @chaydonj strike a pose next to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s ICONIC Pink Cadillac!”

As for what Chaydon Jay thought of getting the chance to play Elvis, he said, “Honestly it has been such a once in a lifetime experience. It has been one of the most fun. And just given the opportunities that I had. Being here right now and experiencing this and having a real connection to everything that was so important to Elvis and his life. And to be able to visit that and take it all in has been so electrical and just so amazing.”

Elvis Already Winning Awards

Chaydon Jay praised Luhrmann for his directing talent as well. “To be given the opportunity to play probably the most impactful and significant artist in history is just something that is just so honored. And I’m so glad Baz gave me the opportunity to do that. He puts so much effort into the film. He is one of the most creative and talented directors.” The actor continued, “He puts so much time and detail into helping me in the film and guiding me.”

Elvis has already won awards for Best Actor going to Austin Butler at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards.