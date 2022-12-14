Emily Blunt Comes to Tom Cruise’s Defense Despite Receiving ‘Vulgar’ Advice

Recently, actress Emily Blunt got candid about a conversation she had with fellow movie star Tom Cruise while on the set of their 2014 smash hit, Edge of Tomorrow. In a recent interview, the Devil Wears Prada star recalls some very to-the-point advice that Cruise gave her while filming the action flick. And now Emily Blunt is speaking out about this story as fans are slamming Tom Cruise for offending his costar noting that it’s “ludicrous” to think something like that would offend her.

Emily Blunt Recalls Discussion With Tom Cruise Over Edge Of Tomorrow Wardrobe

During an interview with the Smartless podcast, the movie star remembered having some doubts about jumping into to action movie category.

“It was my first foray into action,” the actress relates in the interview.

“And as Tom said, rather unreassuringly when we started it, he goes, ‘This is the deep end of action for me,’” Blunt continues. “I was like, ‘if you’re saying that, then we are in trouble.'”

Blunt goes on to recall that the actors had to wear these “really enormous robotic suits” while filming.

“I think it would have been great if they could have CGI’ed them,” the actress explains. “But we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way.”

Emily Blunt then recalls Tom Cruise’s “blunt” words of advice. The actress recalls how she broke down crying after trying on the suits. They made her a bit panicky Blunt recalls.

“He just stared at me and was like, ‘I know, I know,’” the actress explains.

“And I was like, ‘I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and I started to cry,” she continues. “I was like, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'” Cruise then “stared” at his costar for a long time before offering up the words “‘Come on, stop being such a p—-, OK?’”

Blunt recalls how this candid advice calmed her quite a bit. “I did laugh,” she says. “And then we got through it.”

Emily Blunt Shared The Hilarious Story As “Lightheartedly” As Tom Gave The Advice

Since this interview, however, fans have wondered if Cruise’s advice was way too harsh. And this has prompted social media reactions Blunt calls “ludicrous.”

“It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me,” Emily Blunt says in a recent statement.

“It didn’t,” the actress assures her fans. “I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom.”

She goes on to say that Tom Cruise is one of her dear friends and that she “absolutely adores,” the Top Gun: Maverick star.

Blunt went on to emphasize that the “Top Gun: Maverick” star is a “dear friend” to her.

“He was a total gem to me,” she says. “It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”