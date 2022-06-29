We have new details surrounding the death of Mary Mara, known for her various roles in “ER,” “Ray Donovan,” and “Law and Order.”

According to TMZ via Mara’s rep, authorities have announced that Mara likely died after sustaining a severe head injury that caused her to drown.

According to the rep, Craig Dorfman, investigators informed her family about new evidence and that she may have died after slipping and hitting her head following her swim in the St. Lawrence River on Sunday.

Investigators theorize that she hit her head when she slipped, causing her to fall into the water and drown. They concluded this when they recovered her body and found abrasions on her face.

This is a developing story…