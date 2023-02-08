Evangeline Lilly Reveals Terrifying Details About Jeremy Renner’s ‘Near Death’ Snowplow Experience

Actress Evangeline Lilly recently visited Jeremy Renner at his home and says he’s still using a wheelchair. Renner is still healing after being run over by a snowplow on New Year’s Day.

In an interview with Access Hollywood promoting her new film Ant–Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lilly talked about visiting Renner. She is a witness to his recovery and discussed it and about their work on the Oscar-winning Hurt Locker.

Evangeline Lilly Said That Jeremy Renner Has ‘Recovered Like A Mofo’

Lilly called him a “boss” and shared that her fellow Marvel actor has “recovered like a mofo” despite his intense injuries. Those injuries resulted in him being in the hospital early in January. Renner underwent surgery at a Reno hospital. He was let go a few weeks later.

“I was just at Jeremy’s house the other night and he was in a wheelchair,” Lilly said. “(And) I walked in his house and … I was like why are you mobile? What is happening? I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

Actress Calls Renner’s Recovery ‘A Straight-Up Miracle’

Lilly describes Renner’s recovery as “a straight-up miracle” and celebrated the actor’s mental and physical fortitude, noting that he’s “incredibly brave and strong.”

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy and you’ve always been able to see that in him,” Lilly added, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Lilly also talked about the “intense” experience of learning the traumatic nature of his New Year’s accident. A 13,000-pound PistenBully ran over Renner.

Meanwhile, Lilly shared that in the days since visiting her friend, she’s having emotional moments. They are about “some of the stuff he told me that he experienced.” That was after he shared “the story of what went on and things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

“He had a near death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me,” Lilly said. The accident has been difficult for the actor and tough to see for those who care about him. But Lilly expressed appreciation that he survived and is rebounding at this time. “He’s got a journey to go through now,” she said. “That’s what nightmares are made out of and he lived through it, and he’s on the other side now. He is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful.”

Renner, though, will have a new TV show up soon. It is titled Rennervations and revolves around bringing old cars back to life.