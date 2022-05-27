Everything to Know About the Late Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo

When actor Ray Liotta died on Thursday at 67 years old, he left behind not only a large amount of film work but family, too. Among those from his family are his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo. The couple was engaged since 2020 and had not set a wedding date. Still, the sad news about Liotta did make some people curious about Nittolo.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1974, and is 47 years old. There was a 20-year age gap between her and Liotta. Nittolo currently lives in Malibu and appears to be a native of Southern California. She has four children from another relationship: three sons in Dax, Chazz, and Joey, and a daughter, Jade. Nittolo reportedly is close with Liotta’s daughter Karsen.

Ray Liotta Fiancée Has Younger Brother Who Survived Serious Accident

The fiancee of Ray Liotta does have a younger brother, at least one. She did go on her Instagram account and call him a “living miracle.” He did get into a near-fatal car accident in 2000 and suffers “severe brain damage.” Nittolo writes that her younger brother spent “10 weeks in a coma,” underwent “2 brain surgeries,” and lived at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles “for months.”

Does she work? Nittolo did have a managerial position as far back as 2017. Liotta recalled in an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan in September 2021 how he met Nittolo. Karsen sets up the meeting after a party at Chazz’s house. We get more from Page Six.

Liotta said that Nittolo wanted “nothing to do with an actor whatsoever.” He felt that Nittolo having a 10-year-old son was a “buzzkill.” Still, they hit it off. The first time Liotta appears on Nittolo’s Instagram account is back in February 2020. The two did get engaged around Christmas 2020.

Lorraine Bracco, De Niro, Pesci Offer Remembrances Of Late Actor

Upon hearing of Liotta’s death, many of the late actor’s costars shared their remembrances. Lorraine Bracco, who costars with Liotta in Goodfellas, writes on Twitter: “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, a couple of other Goodfellas costars, share their thoughts, too. “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing,” De Niro says in a statement according to Deadline. “He is way too young to have left us.” Pesci, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, said, “God is a Goodfella, and so is Ray.”