Fans Slam the Emmy Awards After Olivia Newton-John Left Out of 2022 In Memoriam Tribute

Olivia Newton-John was left out of the Emmy Awards In Memoriam segment during the Monday telecast. The actress and singer died on August 8 after a long battle with cancer. Fans weren’t pleased with the omission, and they took to social media to voice their complaints.

@TheEmmys I am watching the Emmys In Memoriam Tribute & I notice no Olivia Newton-John. She was an amazing performer & Olivia should have been a part of the Memoriam. #SoSad 😞 — aunt5152 (@aunt2463) September 13, 2022

All my disappointment to @TelevisionAcad for forgetting @olivianj in their memoriam last night: unforgivable indeed — antonella deideri (@antonelladeide1) September 13, 2022

One fan noticed another omission.

Both Olivia Newton John and Norm McDonald were left out of the In memoriam segment of the #Emmys2022. How disrespectful — Kyle White🇺🇦🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@KyleLBAnimal91) September 13, 2022

The segment did include Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan.

Olivia Newton-John was best known for her role in the musical Grease, in which she starred alongside John Travolta in the role of “Sandy.” But she also had a memorable television career. She had roles in Murphy Brown, Bette, Sordid Lives: The Series and Ned and Stacey.

Pretty bitter that they didn’t include Olivia Newton-John nor Norm Macdonald in the In Memoriam. #Emmys2022 — Ceara Kiwi Milligan (@kiwi_milli) September 13, 2022

Stars Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

While the Emmys may have committed the faux pas, many in Hollywood have spent the past month paying tribute to the star. Her co-star from Grease was among the first.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” said John Travolta upon receiving the news. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Your from the first moment I saw you and forever. Your Danny, you John!”

Dolly Parton was among the country music stars that paid tribute to the legendary singer.

“So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton said. “So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.”

Wynonna Judd also paid tribute to John.

“Her sweet spirit filled the room when she walked into the theater the day I met her,” Judd said. “What a kind beautiful woman…”

There were plenty of other forms of tributes to Olivia Newton-John. Some were on stage. The Chicks performed a version of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” during their stop at The Gorge in Washington shortly after the news. That track soared back to the charts in the week following her death. It became a signature hit for her. Natalie Maines introduced the tune.

“I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 to 12,” she said. “And then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”