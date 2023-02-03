Farrah Fawcett Remembered in Touching Fan Tributes on ’70s Icon’s Would-Be 76th Birthday

Nearly 14 years after her death, Farrah Fawcett is remembered in touching tribute on what would have been the classic TV actress’ 76th birthday.

The DailyMail celebrated Farrah’s 76th birthday by sharing iconic photos of the famed actress. She was born on February 2, 1947, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The media outlet revealed that Fawcett’s acting career began alongside her former husband Lee Majors. She had appeared on Harry O and the Six Million Dollar Man in the mid-’70s. In 1976, she took on the role of Jill Munroe in the first season of Charlie’s Angels.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Fawcett did appear as a guest star in six episodes of the hit TV show’s third and fourth seasons. She ended up receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her Angels role. Along with appearing on TV, Farrah also starred in the films Extremities, Man of the House, and Somebody Killed Her Husband.

Unfortunately, Farrah Fawcett was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006. She had begun treatment for the illness and by her 60th birthday in 2007, she was declared cancer free. However, three months later, she experienced a recurrence. The actress was diagnosed with stage IV cancer that had metastasized to her liver.

Chasing Farrah producer Craig Nevius told PEOPLE in 2007 that Fawcett attempted avoided going through another round of chemo and caught an “alternative” treatment for her cancer in Germany. “She was declared 100 percent cancer free and then it came back,” he explained to the media outlet at the time. “She was discouraged by the treatments she got here. The fact that it recurred after all that she went through was heartbreaking.”

Two years later, Fawcett passed away. She was 62 at the time of her death.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Cheryl Ladd Opens Up About Replacing Farrah Fawcett on the Show

During an interview with TV Insider in June 2020, Cheryl Ladd recalled what it was like to replace Farrah Fawcett on Charlie’s Angels following Fawcett’s season one departure.

“I didn’t know how it would work for anybody to try to replace her,” Ladd said. She disclosed that she had shot down producer Aaron Spelling’s offer to replace Farrah initially. “I mean, what a task, right?”

However, Cheryl then explained that Aaron approached her with what she described as a “genius” idea. Her character would be a relative to Fawcett’s Jill Munroe. “He said, ‘Why couldn’t you be Jill’s little sister and you’re already part of the family?’ I said, ‘I’m in!’ It was brilliant.”

Cheryl also spoke about Fawcett’s relationship with fellow Charlie’s Angles stars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith. “She was really happy to see the girls,” Ladd further added about the on-set reunions. “She said, ‘I’m here, and I’m going to do the best work I can and make this work.’”