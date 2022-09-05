‘Fast and Furious’ Star Gets Married in California Surrounded by Costars

Fast and Furious‘ Jordana Brewster tied the not this weekend. Her fellow co-stars were in attendance.

Brewster, who Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, has been with her now-husband Mason Morfit for about a year now. The two officially became husband and wife this week in Santa Barbara.

The wedding came as a surprise to fans. Brewster posted several hints about the ceremony leading up to it on Instagram. She shared a photo with the caption: “@janekka @basto.teresa are ready.” She then posted a photo of herself, writing: “But first, a run.” Brewster finally shared a photo of the newlyweds in the water on the beach, saying: “Beautiful suggestion @pilatesandor 8 and 8.”

By then, fans had caught on, and filled the comments with congratulations and well-wishes for the new husband and wife. One fan commented: “Congratulations to you both!!!!!” along with a champagne flute emoji.

Former star late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker Thornton-Allen, posted about the wedding on Instagram. One post she shared read: “Congratulations to my sister Jordana @jordanabrewster & Mason @gmmorfit. The most beautiful celebration of love. I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever.”

She also shared a photo alongside Vin Diesel and Ludacris, simply captioning it “Family.”

Brewster paid tribute to Walker during the ceremony. According to E! News, “the bride and groom later drove off in a blue ’90s Acura Integra GS-R that her character was seen driving with Paul’s in the original 2001 flick, The Fast and the Furious. An image of the actors in their driving scene was placed on the driver’s side window.”

The pair’s engagement was announced last year on Instagram. She shared a photo of her and Morfit, captioning the post: “JB soon to be JBM.”

‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Causes Uproar Among Neighbors

The latest installment of the franchise, Fast and Furious 10, has been filming. The residents of the Los Angeles neighborhood where they are filming have had issues with the crew. Variety reported about a protest that happened late August. They had received an email from a resident to the LA City Council that read: “If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from [Fast and Furious 10] productions (Universal)… We will stage a protest and will invite many reports and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night.”

The publication reported that the residents were upset due to “constant noise and unsafe conditions” due to filming.

One resident, who asked to stay anonymous, even told Variety about a horrific experience they had with a fan of the movies.

“In the middle of the daytime I’m trying to work in my office, somebody’s whipping around making all kinds of noise with their car, and I come out and I’m yelling, ‘Would you do this in front of your grandma’s house?’ And some kid’s like, ‘What did you say to me?’ And pulls out a gun and pointed at me,” they said. “I’m standing on my porch and he’s on the opposite side of the street. So I wasn’t scared for my life. But anytime someone pulls a gun, it’s a serious thing.”