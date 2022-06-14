‘Fast & Furious 10’ Star Brie Larson Flaunts Hard-Earned ‘Bruises From Training’ in New Bikini Post

For fans who are looking forward to Fast & Furious 10, you know that actress Brie Larson is part of the cast. Well, these movies that star Vin Diesel are some of the most physically challenging in the business. Larson shares just how much it can take out of an actress. On her Instagram account, she posts a photo of herself in a bikini while showing off some bruises as well. Larson has 7 million-plus followers on the social media account.

Larson, of course, has some superhero cred to her name thanks to her appearance as Captain Marvel in the MCU world. She’s also been an Oscar winner for her work in Room. Other Marvel-related work included Avengers: Endgame, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Larson also will be in an upcoming flick simply titled The Marvels.

Brie Larson Gets Some Recognition From Vin Diesel In Recent Photo

Yet she did receive some love from Diesel himself. Back in May, he shared a first look at Larson as a member of the Fast 10 family. On his own Instagram account, Diesel posted a photo of himself with Larson resting her head on his shoulder. It gave the fans something to talk about looking ahead to the new movie. In an accompanying caption, he writes, “There are some people you will meet in life … That will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX.”

Meanwhile, other news from the upcoming movie has actress Rita Moreno joining the cast as Diesel’s grandmother. Longtime fans know that Moreno has quite an extensive background in both movies and television work. Seeing her as part of this incredible franchise just adds another level of appreciation for what she’s accomplished. Yeah, Moreno also is pretty tickled about joining the Fast & Furious crew. She recently joined up with Diesel for an online chat via Instagram. “You know what…I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me,” Moreno said. “Isn’t that nice? And I’m here—and the answer is yes, I’ll do it. And yes, not only do it. I’m tickled. I’m so thrilled. This is going to be such fun!”

Additionally, not everything in the Fast & Furious world has been peaceful and happy. Director Justin Lin reportedly walked away from Fast 10 due to issues with Diesel. The New York Daily News picked up some potential reasons why from a source. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” the source said. “Lin’s giving up $10 or $20 million. Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape.”