‘Fast & Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Revealed Line He Thinks Defines the Franchise

Since hitting theaters in 2001, Fast & Furious has amassed eight sequels—with one more on the way—and a spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, which is getting a sequel this year. But despite the years of success and multiple fast-driving storylines, star Vin Diesel believes that the entire franchise can be boiled down to one single line.

As he shared in a behind-the-scenes look at Furious 7, “there’ve been so many great moments throughout” the story. But one, in particular, set the path for the original movie to spawn a universe.

“I think the one moment that made this saga is when my character says, ‘I live my life a quarter mile at a time.’ When the audience heard that, I think that’s when The Fast and the Furious became a franchise,” he said. “One line that represented this whole world.”

For those of you who don’t know the quote in its entirety, this is how it goes, “I live my life a quarter mile at a time. Nothing else matters. For those ten seconds or less, I’m free.”

The ‘Fast & Furious’ Story Concludes in 2024

Those ten seconds turn into ten movies next year. In April, the final Fast & Furious installment, simply called Fast X, began filming.

That movie will star OG actors Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and, Vin Diesel. Fast X will also introduce Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and John Cena to the franchise.

Unfortunately, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially walked away from the story. However, he’s still reprising his role in the spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw.

“I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

While Diesel and the other cast members are helping to build major anticipation around the film and its follow-up, the plot has been kept under wraps. No one involved with the film has shared details about the story. And the creators have yet to release a tagline or synopsis.

However, Diesel shared that there is something monumental in the works. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he admitted that Fast & Furious was supposed to conclude with Fast X. But the story was so epic, that the studio said they had to break it into two parts.

“Just wait for 10,” Diesel said. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.”