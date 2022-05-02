‘Fast X’ Director Justin Lin Reportedly Walked Away From Movie Over Issues With Vin Diesel

Following the news that Justin Lin has officially vacated from the director’s chair of the upcoming “Fast & Furious” film “Fast X,” more details about the filmmaker’s departure are now surfacing.

According to the New York Daily News, a new report reveals that long-time “Fast & Furious” franchise star Vin Diesel may have something to blame for Justin Lin exiting “Fast X” a week into starting the project. One source told the media outlet, “I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin’s giving up $10 or $20 million. Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape.”

Lin has previously worked on five other “Fast & Furious” films and rose to fame for directing, “Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift.” A spokesman for Lin had no comment about the situation and a rep for Diesel did not get back to the New York Daily News.

This isn’t the first time someone has departed from the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Dwayne Johnson, who played Agent Hobbs, also left the franchise after he and Vin Diesel developed an intense feud. Although the duo has since made amends, Johnson declared in December 2021 that he will not participate in any more “Fast & Furious” moves.

Johnson told CNN at the time that he and Diesel reconnected and talked everything out. However, that didn’t change his mind about leaving the franchise behind. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful. But that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Dwayne Johnson Accused Vin Diesel of Manipulating Him Into Returning to ‘Fast & Furious’

Dwayne Johnson also spoke to CNN about Vin Diesel’s public plea for him to return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise. He called the post as being manipulative.

“I didn’t like that he brought his children in the post. As well as Paul Walker’s death,” Dwayne Johnson explained. “Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

Regardless of the situation, Dwayne Johnson stated that he was confident in the “Fast” universe and it’s ability to consistently deliver for the audience. “I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

It’s safe to say that Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to the “Fast & Furious” franchise any time soon (or at all).