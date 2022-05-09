‘Fast X’ Gives First Look at Jason Momoa’s High-Octane Franchise Villain

There’s already been a lot of talk surrounding “Fast X” following the departure of the franchise’s longtime director, Justin Lin. However, despite the mix-up, filming got underway. And now, with a new director, we have our first look at Jason Momoa as the Fast universe’s latest villain.

According to Just Jared, Jason Momoa was spotted filming some of the first scenes for “Fast X” on Friday, May 6th. Photos show the movie star in Rome, Italy. In them, we see the icon sporting black leather pants, a black tank, and a white snakeskin leather jacket. Overall, he boasts all the trappings necessary to turn DC’s Aquaman into the “Fast X” villain we can’t wait to meet.

Other photos show Jason Momoa alongside a “Fast X” stuntman. Presumably, he’s learning to drive the motorcycle we see in some of the photos.

Further, Digital Spy reports Jason Momoa isn’t the only Hollywood superhero taking a dive into the world of “Fast & Furious.”

Brie Larson, known for her role as “Captain Marvel,” alongside “The Suicide Squad’s” Daniela Melchior, have reportedly been cast in yet-to-be-named roles.

The outlet further reports Jason Momoa and “Fast X” will tentatively make their big-screen debut on May 19th, 2023.

‘The Incredible Hulk’ Director Louis Leterrier Replaces Justin Lin for ‘Fast X’

The Fast franchise is seeing a handful of new faces in making its latest film “Fast X,” and that goes beyond actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior. After longtime “Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin announced his exit at the end of April, the franchise raced to find a replacement. And they found just that in “The Incredible Hulk” and “Transporter” director Louis Leterrier.

Because Justin Lin has seen the success of the Fast franchise for over 10 years and through five dynamic films, Leterrier will have a lot to live up to. As per Variety, nearly every creative element for “Fast X” has already been established by Lin, and the film had already been in early production when the former director departed his role.

In addition, despite a brief break in filming, Universal lost out on millions of dollars in their search for Lin’s replacement. So Leterrier will not only have to live up to the standards set forth by longtime director Justin Lin, but he’ll likely be racing the clock to play catchup following such a major loss in funding.

Justin Lin Departs ‘Fast X’ Reportedly Due to Issues with Vin Diesel

“Fast & Furious” mastermind Vin Diesel has ensured the success of the franchise since its debut in the summer of 2001. However, reportedly, he’s also in part responsible for the departure of longtime director, Justin Lin.

A source familiar with the situation previously told the New York Daily News, “I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin’s giving up $10 to $20 million. Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape.”

If the report is accurate, this marks the second time a major Fast contributor has made an exit; the first being Dwayne Johnson from his role as Hobbs.