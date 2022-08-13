FBI Releases New Details Into Investigation of Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Shooting

The FBI has determined that Alec Baldwin fired the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last October.

According to a report obtained by ABC News, the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver that Baldwin claims he believed was a “cold gun” “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger” with the hammer in the quarter- and half-cocked position or the fully cocked positions.

If the hammer was de-cocked and the chamber was loaded, the gun could fire “without a pull of the trigger when the hammer was struck directly,” and that is normal for that type of revolver. However, that is not a possible scenario according to eyewitness accounts.

TMZ writes that the report did not clarify if officials tested the exact gun that Baldwin held or a replica. Because of that, it is impossible to determine the actor’s involvement. Police are conducting further investigations to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

Alec Baldwin Claims He Never Pulled the Trigger on the Set of ‘Rust’

The incident happened on Oct. 21, 2021. At the time, Baldwin was working a dress rehearsal at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. While he was pointing the antique gun at Hutchins, a cinematographer, it killed her and wounded director Joel Souza.

“Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest,” reads a postmortem report. “Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set. Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as an accident.”

Following Hutchins’ death, Alec Baldwin has consistently and vehemently insisted that the shooting was accidental. And he never imagined that the weapon was loaded. Furthermore, he says that he didn’t pull the trigger.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos last December. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

During an initial investigation, New Mexico police found serious safety violations. Before Hutchins’ death, the set had watched two other misfires. And the crew never addressed the matters. Rust Movie Production LLC then received the maximum fine of $139,793 for the safety failures.

“Management was provided the multiple opportunities to take corrective actions,” reads the findings. “And [they] chose not to do so. As a result of these failures, Director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were severely injured. Halyna Hutchins succumbed to her injuries.”