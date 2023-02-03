‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Cause of Death Released

Coroners have released the official cause of death for Flashdance star Irene Cara, who passed away last fall.

According to documents obtained by ET, the 63-year-old died of arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Arteriosclerotic is a build-up in and on the artery walls, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease occurs when high blood pressure creates dangerous heart problems.

Cara also suffered from diabetes, which doctors say contributed to her condition. The autopsy report labeled her manner of death as natural.

Irene Cara died in her home in Largo, Florida on November 25, 2022. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news on Cara’s Twitter page the following day.

pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Moose wrote. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home.”

“…Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” she continued. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

Moose also expressed her own heartbreak over the loss of her friend and client after adding that sharing Cara’s death or any death “is the absolute worst part of being a publicist.”

“I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news,” she added. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM.”

Irene Cara Earned Several Major Awards For Her Title Track in the Hit ‘Flashdance’

Cara was a hugely talented singer and songwriter who began a career in the 1960s. However, It was two decades later that she finally earned the recognition she deserved.

Her breakout came when she played Coco Hernandez in the musical Fame. That role led her to record the title song for Flashdance, which earned her an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 1984. Cara also won a Grammy that same year for Flashdance… What a Feeling

Irene Cara made dozens of friends in the film and music industries during her life, many of whom paid tribute to her personality and talent following her passing, including Jennifer Beals, the lead star in Flashdance.

“Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent,” she wrote on Instagram. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”