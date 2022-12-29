Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Flub

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul is causing a ruckus due to her Photoshop filter failure on Christmas Day. So, a lot of her Instagram followers were upset when Abdul, 60, shared photos of herself. Not that sharing the photos was a bad idea. But Abdul, for some reason, looked a lot younger than she is right now.

“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party,” she wrote on her post. “Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer. XoP.”

Paula Abdul Hears It From Her Fans About Using Filters

Among Abdul’s Christmas party photos, people can see her posing with Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and many others. But Paula Abdul fans just wanted to know what Instagram filter she used.

“Miss Paula, who is that,” one user wrote. “Did you get a subscription to facetune for Christmas? Which one is even supposed to be you?” another Instagram user wrote. “Straight up now tell me which filter did you use,” a third user added. A commenter remarked, “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious.”

Some Online Users Joked That Abdul Either Was A Fake Or Had Been Hacked

Abdul looked decades younger as she posed with Klum and Smith, Pop Culture reports. There were some users on social media who joked that Abdul in the photos was a fake or that she had been hacked. “Where is Paula?” one person asked. “Who’s 15 yr old daughter is standing next to Kathy? That’s so not Paula! Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?” another user questioned. “All her other pics are edited too, just not to this extent,” another follower wrote. “It’s like she forgot we all watched her on American idol for years though and she never looked like this. She didn’t look like this when she was a lot younger either.”

Others, though, were encouraging Abdul to celebrate her natural beauty. “Paula, you’re beautiful. There’s no need to edit your photos to the point that people don’t recognize you,” one fan said. “Like embrace how you look you should be proud to age gracefully. Why do you need these extreme filters! You’re making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can’t be proud of themselves the way they are and that’s very very sad!” another agreed. “Too many filters, it’s sad this world can’t let a woman grow old gracefully she feels the need to filter her picture,” a commenter said.