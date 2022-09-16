Former ‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Child

A little over a year after leaving ABC’s The View, Meghan McCain announced on her social media accounts that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting a second child together.

In the post on Instagram, Meghan McCain shared some pictures of her oldest daughter Liberty coloring a picture with “Big Sister” written on it. “We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy,” McCain shared. “Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…”

Meghan McCain also spoke to her employer, the DailyMail, about her pregnancy. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter. A baby sister for our daughter Liberty! We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Meghan McCain went on to share that the whole family, especially grandmothers, cannot wait to “smother” the new baby with all the love and affect they can give. “Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

McCain and Domenech have been married since November 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Liberty in September 2020.

Meghan McCain Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage Before Oldest Daughter Liberty

In 2019, Meghan McCain wrote an op-ed piece for the New York Times about suffering a miscarriage prior to becoming pregnant with her oldest daughter Liberty.

In the piece, Meghan McCain revealed that she blamed her age and personality for the miscarriage. “I blamed everything and anything a person could think of,” she explained. And what followed was a deep opening of shame. This, I told myself, is the reason my body is a rock-strewn wasteland in which no child may live. This is my fault. Yet it is not my fault.”

Meghan McCain also reflected on when she received the phone call from her doctor who confirmed her miscarriage. She was at a photo shoot for the New York Times Magazine at the time. “I look back at those pictures now, and I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow. I am posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country. But insider, I am dying. Insider, my baby is dying.”

The former The View co-host went on to share that the miscarriage rate varies from one in ten to one in four pregnancies. “I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping praying, and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over. You are not alone.”