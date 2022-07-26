‘Forrest Gump’ Star Gary Sinise Remembers Paul Sorvino in Heartfelt Tribute

News of actor Paul Sorvino’s passing broke yesterday, and those close to him are remembering him. “Forrest Gump” star Gary Sinise tweeted a thoughtful tribute in memory of Sorvino.

Sorvino, who is most well-known for his work in “Goodfellas” and “Law & Order,” passed due to natural causes on Monday. Many who knew the actor, including fans, have posted well wishes to his family.

Sinise, who worked with Sorvino on “That Champion Season,” tweeted about his death today.

“In 1999 I had the great pleasure to work with this terrific cast headed by Paul Sorvino on That Champion Season for Showtime. My heartfelt condolences to Paul’s family. Rest In Peace my friend.”

“That Champion Season,” the drama/sport film from 1982, featured both Sorvino and Sinise. The film was based on the play of the same title by Jason Miller, who also directed the movie. According to the summary on IMDb, “It started as a friendly meeting between 4 old buddies with their basketball coach and ended up in revealing the truth about their relationship. The meeting forces the five men to reveal their true identity, to be honest with each other for the first time in their lives. When the night comes to an end they decide to go back to the old glorious days and reunite into the team which won that championship season, back in 1957.” Sorvino played the rich, law-breaking Phil Romano., while Sinise portrayed Tom Daley.

Friends, Family, and Fans Remember Paul Sorvino

Fans who loved the actor took to social media to share some of their favorite moments from the actor. User @keatonkildebell tweeted, “favorite paul sorvino moment is hands down when mira dedicated her oscar win to him and he instantly turned into a puddle. rip my sensitive king”.

favorite paul sorvino moment is hands down when mira dedicated her oscar win to him and he instantly turned into a puddle 💕 rip my sensitive king pic.twitter.com/476kwPJFZy — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) July 25, 2022

In the video, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, Mira Sorvino, is tearfully accepting her Oscar. She thanks her friends and her parents, before singling out her father.

“And when you give me this award, you honor my father, Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting. I love you very much, Dad.” As soon as she begins to talk about him, Paul breaks down into tears.

Others in the replies responded with other things they loved about the actor. User @marksafc quoted a Tweet in response by @NickdeSemlyen. The Tweet read: “As well as his acting work, we should salute Paul Sorvino for starting a dog adoption organisation with his daughter Amanda in 2002 that they called – yes – DogFellas.”

Whether it was for his acting, kindness, or humor, Sorvino is remembered fondly by all who knew him. His daughter, Mira, also released a statement on Twitter in memory of her father. “I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”