‘Forrest Gump’s Gary Sinise Reveals How He’s Honoring Military Members This Christmas

Many fans know Gary Sinise for a handful of performances. For instance, his portrayal of Mac Taylor in CSI is unforgettable. However, playing Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump is by far his most iconic role. It also might be one of his favorites. Earlier this year, Sinise said that playing the wounded Vietnam veteran was an honor because he was able to represent real wounded veterans. Nearly three decades after he took the role, he is still helping those who served.

How Gary Sinise Honors Veterans

In a recent appearance on Fox News, Gary Sinise opened up about how he is honoring veterans this Christmas and every other day of the year. Sinise grew up in a family of veterans and military personnel. In the 80s, he got involved with Vietnam veterans’ organizations to help those who served in that conflict. Then, he got the chance to represent wounded vets. Later, he said he started to heavily support first responders and the military. However, after 9/11 Sinise kicked it into high gear.

Sinise said that he saw how people treated Vietnam veterans when they came home and didn’t want that to happen to those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. After that, he started “working with multip[le nonprofits around the country and trying to raise money for them and support them in different ways. Then, 12 years ago, he started the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“The Gary Sinise Foundation is here to serve and honor the needs of the men and women who serve our country,” Sinise explained. The foundation doesn’t just serve the needs of veterans. Sinise’s group also serves current military personnel, first responders, and Gold Star Families. Check out the foundation’s website to learn more about the foundation and how you can help honor those who served.