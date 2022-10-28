Fox Airs Tribute to Leslie Jordan During ‘Call Me Kat’ Episode

A tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan aired during Thursday night’s new episode of the Fox TV series Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik. Jordan died on Monday in a Los Angeles car crash at 67 years old. He was honored during the show’s episode titled Call Me Uncle Dad, which was the fifth episode of the show’s third season.

On the show, Leslie Jordan played baker Phil as part of the show’s comedy cast, along with Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, and Cheyenne Jackson. This 30-second video had a number of different clips of Jordan from different appearances on Fox over the years. It did include footage of him being Soft Serve on the sixth season of The Masked Singer, The Hollywood Reporter states. Other appearances were from a guest visit to Lego Masters and his role on The Cool Kids opposite David Alan Grier and Martin Mull.

Leslie Jordan, right, appears in an episode of Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik. Jordan, 67, died on Monday after suffering a medical incident. (Photo Courtesy FOX)

Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons Paid Tribute To Memory Of Leslie Jordan

“I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” Jordan said during the tribute in a scene from Call Me Kat. The outlet here reported earlier that Jordan had filmed nine episodes of Call Me Kat for the show’s third season. Thursday’s episode was the fifth. He had been set to appear in all of the show’s episodes for this season. Call Me Kat put a pause on its production because of Jordan’s death.

Back on Monday, Bialik shared a touching tribute to her co-star. She called it “unimaginable that he’s gone.” Fox Entertainment, at the time, also offered up a statement saying that the company was “shocked and devastated” by his passing. Jim Parsons, who is an executive producer on Call Me Kat, also paid tribute to the actor. Parson said Jordan was “funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved.” Jackson happened to call Jordan his “unofficial comedy coach.”

Other credits for Jordan included Beverley Leslie, whom he played on Will & Grace and picked up an Emmy Award. He also spent three seasons on American Horror Story and played Mr. Blacky in the 2011 film The Help. That movie won an Oscar, too.

Jordan fans have been flocking to an old Instagram post that the actor shared. It happens to be a photo of him shirtless and leaning up against a car. In part, Jordan would write on the post that he called and wanted his 6-pack abs to come on back. Jordan also shared that he was drinking back in those days.