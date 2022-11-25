‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Return for Reboot Series

It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.

Kelsey Grammer additionally said that Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return has worked out quite well regarding the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act,” Grammer said in the PEOPLE interview, Deadline reports. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Kelsey Grammer Will Move Forward Without His Longtime Costar

Hyde Pierce said that it was not a given that he would come on back to the revival series with Kelsey Grammer. “That whole time of my life, the writing on those shows, the actors I got to work with — all of that is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, ‘Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.’ It’s too valuable to me,” Hyde Pierce told Vulture in an interview.

“But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just do it,” Hyde Pierce said. “And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers. They didn’t bring along the Cheers gang to make a new show. They popped in from time to time and that was a blast. But there was something else that needed to be said, and it needed to be said in a different way.”

In case you did not know, then Kelsey Grammer will be, once again, playing psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. We don’t have a lot of details about the new series. From its original incarnation, Frasier ran for 11 seasons on NBC and it won five Best Comedy Series Emmys. The show was the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee. Production was through Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. and CBS Studios’ predecessor Paramount Network Television. Frasier starred Kelsey Grammer, Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.