‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Speaks on His Relationship to the Entertainment Industry

Kelsey Grammer, who as Frasier Crane portrayed one of the best-known characters in classic TV, says he keeps Hollywood at “arm’s length.”

He’s one of the few openly conservative actors working in a mostly liberal Hollywood universe. A reporter with Philadelphia Weekly recently asked Grammer if his political opinions ever cost him jobs.

“Oh gosh. I hope not,” Grammer said. “My relationship with Hollywood is always a bit of an arm’s-length thing anyway. Because it’s Hollywood; it has nothing to do with anything else. It’s got a glamorous veneer to it, but the underbelly has a lot of despair as well. And I don’t want to participate in that part of the community.

“I just asked for the opportunity to do great work and I’ve been given that opportunity a lot,” Grammer said. “Maybe there’ve been some opportunities that’s passed me by because of something that’s personal or political, but I don’t give a s**t.”

Some of the cast of “Frasier” pose with their award in 2000. (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Grammer Said Roseanne, Will & Grace Inspired His Plans for Frasier Reboot

Grammer, 67, still is busy juggling acting and producing projects. And he’s also a part of Hollywood’s nostalgia trend. He’s working on a reboot of Frasier, which started as a spinoff of Cheers back in 1993. Frasier stayed on the air through May, 2004. And 18 years later, we’re about to see another chapter of the iconic show. Grammer said he expected to see the rewrite of the first new episode this week. The streaming service Paramount+ announced plans for a reboot last year,

Grammer won’t reveal many details of the new show. He said it won’t be set in Seattle. That’s about it. But he did reveal why he pushed for a Frasier revival.

“Roseanne” came back and I watched it a couple of times and I thought, well, that’s pretty good,” Grammer said. “That’s still a good show. And she’s still funny. And I know she went through her whole thing and got canceled, but she’s a wonderfully funny person. … It was great to see that that would still be appealing to people.

“And then I thought, well, they did “Will & Grace” and they didn’t change it at all,” Grammer said. “And that’s kind of interesting. They just sort of stayed in sort of a golden tube or whatever, and popped back into our minds. And I thought, if there’s another “Frasier,” he’s gotta change. It’s gotta be 20 years later basically. And he’s gotta have the next chapter. It has to be an Act Three.

“We have hit on something that I think is actually really significant and, pertinent to the character,” he said. “But also relatable and funny and all the things that comedy should be.”

Frasier Crane started as a character on Cheers in 1984. So Grammer has been associated with the character for almost half his life. His Grammnet Productions and CBS Studios are co-producing the revival.