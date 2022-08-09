Fred Savage’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Colleagues Speak Out With Sexual Harassment, Assault Allegations

Just a few months after “The Wonder Years” executive producer, director, and original star Fred Savage was dismissed from the production for inappropriate conduct, his reboot colleagues are now speaking out about what happened on the TV show’s set.

As previously reported, a 20th Television spokesperson issued a statement about Fred Savage’s sudden departure from “The Wonder Years” reboot. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years.’”

On Tuesday (August 9th), The Hollywood Reporter shared the accounts of six female crew members. All of whom were alleged sexual harassed by Fred Savage. The group of women disclosed that they all saw “two very different sides” of Savage. “A charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague, and a far darker, angrier alter ego,” they shared. The crew members also claimed that Savage could flip to a “latter” prison in an instant and in such moments.

“His eyes would go dead,” one crew member recalled. Another one said that Fred Savage would never behave this way in front of actors or executives. She also said the actors and executives would only see “his absolute, perfect, best face.”

Meanwhile, a crew member also shared details about the encounter she had with Fred Savage. The incident happened while they were at a local bar with other crew members. As she was exiting a bathroom stall, she claimed Savage was waiting for her. He then allegedly pushed her against a wall and put his mouth on her very forcefully. She later received an apology text from him about what happened.

Fred Savage Issues Statement About the Allegations Against Him on ‘The Wonder Years’ Set

Meanwhile, Fred Savage has officially shared his thoughts about the allegations against him while on “The Wonder Years” set.

In a statement, Fred Savage tells The Hollywood Reporter, “Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe, and supportive work environment. It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of that goal.”

Fred Savage continued by saying there are some incidents being reported that “absolutely did not and could not ” have happened. He noted that any one person offended by his actions is one person too many for him. The actor added, “I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father, and person.”