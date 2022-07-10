‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Jesse Plemons Marries Kirsten Dunst After Six-Year Relationship

After being together for six years, “Friday Night Lights” star Jesse Plemons and “Spider-Man” leading lady Kirsten Dunst are officially married.

According to Us Weekly, Dunst and the “Friday Night Lights” actor exchanged vows late last month. A rep for Dunst revealed, “We can confirm they are married.”

The duo first met at an airport on the way to Calgary for the TV series “Fargo” in 2015. TODAY reports that while speaking about first meeting Dunst, the “Friday Night Lights” alum stated, “I turned to see Kirsten. Immediately, without too many words, being exchanged, I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming human being that she is. And it was truly in an instant. Immediately, my nerves and anxiety dissolved, and I knew everything was going to be alright.”

The couple welcomed their first child, son Ennis in May 2018 and their second child, son James in August 2019. Dunst and Plemons were engaged for quite a while. Dunst spoke about their wedding planning in a 2017 interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan. ”

“It’s so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board,” Dunst declared at the time. “And because we created it together from the beginning it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time.”

Kirsten Dunst Said She & ‘Friday Night Lights’ Alum Jesse Plemons Called Each Other ‘Husband & Wife’ Before Marriage

During an interview with the LA Times in February 2022, Kirsten Dunst revealed that she and “Friday Night Lights” alum Jesse Plemons already referred to each other as married.

“We call each other husband and wife,” Dunst stated at the time. However, she admitted that wedding plans have been on the back burner. “We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child, I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party, and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Dunst also spoke to the LA Times about her impression of Plemons. “I didn’t remember saying this, but one of my best friends told me that I said to her that ‘I will know this man for the rest of my life. I just know it.’”

While promoting their film “The Power of the Dog” in November 2021, Dunst described Plemons as her favorite actor. She also said that she is ready to work with him on another film project. “We actually talked to [‘Power of the Dog’ producer] Tanya Seghatachian about what Jesse and I should do next. We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with.”