‘Friends’ Actor Mike Hagerty’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just a little over a week after the news broke about Mike Hagerty’s passing away at 67-years-old, the cause of the “Friends” actor’s death has been revealed.

As previously reported, Mike Hagerty’s “Somebody Somewhere” co-star, Bridget Everett, announced the actor’s passing on Instagram. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

Everett also wrote that she loved “Friends” actor Mike Hagerty the instant she met him. “He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

According to TMZ, Mike Hagerty passed away after having a strong, adverse reaction to an antibiotic in the hospital. The late actor had an infection last month in one of his legs. Although he ended up recovering, he didn’t feel 100%. While he was filming the second season of “Somebody, Somewhere,” Hagerty still had some lingering symptoms. His doctor decided to send him to the hospital for observation.

While getting medical attention, Mike Hagerty was given an antibiotic that gave him a terrible reaction. He ended up having a seizure and lapsed into a coma.

Along with “Friends” and “Somebody Somewhere,” Mike Hagerty made appearances in other hit series. This includes “Cheers,” “Glee,” “CSI,” and “Seinfeld.”

Mike Hagerty Recently Shared Details About ‘Somebody Somewhere’

While speaking to Collider in February, Mike Hagerty shared details about his new “Somebody Somewhere” series. “Everybody goes through a change in the show. They become more accepting. It’s religious without being religious. It finds a way to tap into a spirituality that I think a lot of people in the world are looking for now. Hopefully, this will be something that can answer that need.”

When asked about auditioning for the show, Mike Hagerty said it was a three-stage process. “It was a self-tape, which is what they’re doing nowadays. I didn’t know Bridget, but I had worked with Carolyn Strauss on a show on HBO many years ago. I guess she remembered me from that, which was 15 years ago.”

Mike Hagerty further explained that he and Everett ended up improvising a little during the audition. They ended up hitting it off. “They asked me to come back, which I did. Then, they offered me the job. I’m not very good with the taped auditions. I haven’t gone to the trouble of getting a studio or setting up cameras or anything, so I pretty much did it on my iPad and I don’t think it looked very good, but they liked it, and they bought it. That’s how I came to it.”