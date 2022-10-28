‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Apologizes for Bizarre Quote About Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry has been out doing some press work ahead of the release of his memoir but he decided to take on Keanu Reeves. For those who don’t know, Reeves is one of the nicest guys in the world of Hollywood. Perry has a bit of a reputation, mostly caused by his own addiction issues. Perry, for some reason, decided to take a dig at Reeves in his book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Now, Perry finds himself doing a quick backpedal on his Reeves comment.

Where do you want to begin? Let’s start out with Perry wondering why since River Phoenix and Heath Ledger have died, why “Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Here’s the full quote from his book: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Matthew Perry Is Busy Detailing His Addiction Issues

We really don’t know why in the world Matthew Perry was taking a dig at Reeves. When it comes to being generous, kind, compassionate, and have some empathy, Reeves has all that going for him. He’s also suffered serious life losses, too. Perry has been quite open about his addiction to alcohol and pills. He has been getting roasted on social media about this comment directed at Reeves. Those fans of Friends are really taking their wrath out on him. Some have not been calling Perry some kind words in their own comments. For Perry’s sake, he apparently is in the world of recovery and understands the nature of his wrongs.

So, all of the hubbub has been hitting the fan around these comments. What can Matthew Perry do to right his ship? He’s apologizing for making the comment. In case you want to get a copy, his book comes out on November 1. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. (And) I should have used my own name instead,” Perry said in an official statement on Wednesday, BroBible reports.

While the apology is a good move, it does not take the line out of his book. It is still there. People who buy a copy of his memoir will be able to see his digs in there. It boggles the mind as to why Matthew Perry would go after Reeves at all. Even in jest, he’s bound to know that Reeves is one of the good guys out there. Taking a little dig on him as he did here wasn’t a smart move at all. Hopefully, Perry will learn some lessons from this situation. He reportedly has been admitting his own faults and apologizing for them.